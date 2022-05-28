Twitter Can't Agree On Which Breakfast Classic Has 'Gotta Go Forever'

When you amble up to the breakfast buffet, you likely get excited when you spot your favorite early-morning fare. Are you partial to a stack of pancakes saturated with syrup? Does the aroma of the freshly baked cinnamon roll tickle your fancy? Maybe you're partial to a cinnamon-sprinkled piece of French toast. Or, perhaps, it's the flavor-capturing pockets of the Belgian waffle that get your vote. With each choice boasting its own admirable features, it can be hard to choose just one. Thankfully, it's a buffet and you don't have to.

The waffles vs. pancakes debate has always caused a stir. According to Epicurious' breakfast poll, waffles defeated their pocket-less cousins, winning over 55% of respondents. Some enjoy adding French toast to the argument. An ongoing survey by ClickOnDetroit currently shows Waffles in the lead with 51% of the votes, French Toast taking 32%, and pancakes receiving 17%. But, in a poll taken by Fargo's The Fox 107.9, the results were quite different. While eggs took the crown, pancakes came in next with 18% of the ballots cast, French toast won 16%, and waffles placed last with a mere 13%.

And things get even more muddled when people are asked which breakfast food should be banished forever.