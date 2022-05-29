Are Consumers Really Adapting To Higher Food Costs?

It's not that Dole did not have its own problems — like other producers, the company had to pay more for fuel, as well as for fruits and vegetables, per The Motley Fool. They even faced a recall after listeria was found in their packaged salads across 13 states. Said outbreak sickened at least 18 persons, per Food Safety News.

During their earnings call, Dole CEO Rory Byrne credited their healthy balance sheets to being "pretty successful in getting through price adjustments in that segment of the business." Byrne also said he thought that, "there's a period of adjustment from consumers just generally reacting to having less buying power and how all of the other elements of the economic chain react to that in terms of wage inflation and giving people more buying power, whether it's short term, long term, and the retailers themselves having increased cost basis, trying to adjust and trying to get the balance right between keeping demand for the consumers."

He added that, "there [was] a complex process underway at the moment. In terms of elasticity, no material changes in demand due to neither up nor down the consumers are pretty much adapting to the new prices out there."