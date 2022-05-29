The Famous Baltimore Treat That Actor Josh Charles Made For Jimmy Fallon

The Baltimore-style snowball isn't a squishy pink marshmallow-coated cake. Instead, it's one of the numerous types of sweetened flavored ices that have been melting all over kids' hands for countless generations. In fact, the snowball itself is said to date back to the 19th century. So what makes it different from a snow cone? For one thing, it's made of shaved, not crushed, ice. Oh, so it's like a Hawaiian shaved ice, then? Well, kind of, except that Baltimore runs more to flavors like chocolate syrup, marshmallow, or the vanilla-flavored egg custard rather than passionfruit and guava. What's more, snow cones are served in paper cones and Hawaiian-style shave ice in a bowl. The classic B-more snowball, however, comes in a cup tall enough to hold a sizeable amount and is accompanied by a spoon long enough to reach right down to the bottom.

Josh Charles is the proud possessor of his own snowball maker, the Little Snowie Max, which is actually made in Utah. Still, it's about the best you can do for DIY snowballs since Koldkiss, the Baltimore-based snowball machine manufacturer, sticks to commercial-sized appliances. Charles also uses syrups from Baltimore's own Kavern - Fallon wanted the cherry flavor on his snowball, but his guest arm-twisted him into trying egg custard. The "Tonight Show" talker apparently didn't regret his choice, though. His verdict after the first bite: "That's the best ... it's like a cream soda, I love this."