Gail Simmons Thinks This Salad Board Is 'Perfect For The Whole Family'

The lazy days of summer are upon us, and that laziness might make us want a crowd-pleasing meal that the whole family will enjoy but also won't take forever to create. Gail Simmons certainly seems to understand this. In 2018, the "Top Chef" judge told Clean Plates, "In the summertime, you want to be out in the sunshine, spending time with your family ... keeping it simple is important." And as it turns out, she has an easy-to-prepare riff on the ever-popular charcuterie board that might just fit the bill.

Charcuterie boards are usually comprised of meats, cheeses, and perhaps a bit of fruit and crackers, but the sky is the limit when it comes to this culinary creation. From dessert-themed charcuterie boards filled with cookies, candies, and chocolate sauce to brunch and breakfast-themed boards boasting croissants, bagels, and fruits, the traditional charcuterie has become a trendy way to serve up a meal and customize it to your family and friends' taste. And this is exactly what Simmons does with her take. The celebrity chef revealed to Us Weekly that she enjoys her board with a bit of a Mediterranean flair.