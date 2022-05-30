Why The Making Of This Fried Chicken Was Called A 'Rollercoaster Of Nope'

In the video, TikTok user @myjanebrain starts the recipe with chicken breasts in an ovenproof dish. Greek yogurt is then smeared over the chicken with tongs — the elusive kitchen utensil that Paris Hilton said she had never even heard of in Netflix's "Cooking With Paris" (per Eater). Once the chicken has disappeared under the Greek yogurt, it's seasoned with paprika, oregano, turmeric, black pepper, and salt.

Tongs are used once again to mix the spices into the Greek yogurt, and the TikToker then mixes the whole thing with her hands. A cracked egg and lime juice go on top, everything is mashed with hands once again, the chicken is wrapped in cling film and popped in the fridge for a half hour. Flour, paprika, black pepper, oregano, and salt are used to coat the marinated chicken, which is fried in oil until golden brown and crunchy.

One TikTok user commented that the fried chicken looks pretty good, but "the path to get there was the biggest rollercoaster of nope." We might agree. There are other positive and negative reactions, but the most helpful comment was the suggestion to mix everything into the yogurt and then cover the chicken in the marinade instead of mixing it with your hands. The original poster responded that they would keep that advice in mind for next time.