Why The Sale Of The World's Biggest Bottle Of Whiskey Was A Letdown

Whiskey is a versatile alcohol. You can sip the good stuff or put it in an old fashioned; you can buy a cheap bottle for $10; or you can try one of the most expensive bourbons in the world, some of which cost tens of thousands of dollars per bottle. Recently, one maker of Scotch whiskey was hoping that they had made a bottle that could break not one but two world records: that for being the world's largest bottle of whiskey — a victory they were able to claim, along with the official Guinness World Records certification — and another for being the most expensive bottle of whiskey ever sold (via Food & Wine).

The bottle in question was a group project of sorts between three companies that work in the whiskey world, and it really was gigantic. It even earned the nickname "The Intrepid." The bottle was 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was filled with 311 liters of The Macallan's Scotch, which had been aged for 32 years (via CBS). The trio estimated that they could potentially sell it for more than £1.3 million, based on the cost of the Scotch they used to fill the bottle and because of the size of the bottle itself. That would have put The Intrepid in sight of breaking the previous record of £1.452 million.

However, when it came time for the auction, something surprising happened.