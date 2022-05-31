How Starbucks Workers Have Responded After Tragedies Like The Uvalde Shooting
In times of tragedy and terror, it's often difficult to know what the appropriate way to react is or how to best help those involved. While some may choose to allow the moment to remain neutral, showing respect by giving tragic events a moment of silence, others would rather take a stand and do something more proactive. And while some turn to rallies and protests to get the message out about unnecssary tragedies like mass shootings, war, bigotry, hunger, and the like, others go in a different direction.
Some believe it's better to step in and try to change things, like Jose Andres, who sent his World Central Kitchen team to Ukraine to feed struggling refugees and help keep them safe at the border. Others create a call to arms for involvement, like the UN's World Food Programme which asked for donations from those more fortunate to help those struggling as they did with their cause to feed the hungry. And some take smaller, yet thoughtful and just as important, actions like the Starbucks crew in Uvalde who found their own unique and touching way to not only address the recent Uvalde school shooting in their town but other tragedies that affect their employees.
Starbucks baristas are serving up some extra care
In a recent Twitter post, a woman named Erin Douglas, who appears to live nearby, documented her experience with a Starbucks barista who did several things that truly surprised her. She was conscious to make a note that when she first pulled up to the window at the Uvalde Starbucks, the barista "asked if I was taking time to take care of myself," a question that did not go unnoticed or unappreciated.
This began a brief interaction in which she reciprocated the question and continued chatting with her long enough to learn that the barista was actually not a regular employee at this location. As Erin recounted, "she actually works in San Antonio, but is working here so that Uvalde baristas have time off to grieve." Many commenters retweeted the post, noting they "had to share" the sweet action, with some mentioning other companies, like H-E-B, that are doing the same for their employees.
According to a Reddit chain where Erin's story was reposted, this is a recurring practice at Starbucks when there's a massive loss, with many recounting stories of their own in which the store had employees from other locations sub in for employees who lost a loved one or who are affected by a tragedy.