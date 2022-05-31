How Starbucks Workers Have Responded After Tragedies Like The Uvalde Shooting

In times of tragedy and terror, it's often difficult to know what the appropriate way to react is or how to best help those involved. While some may choose to allow the moment to remain neutral, showing respect by giving tragic events a moment of silence, others would rather take a stand and do something more proactive. And while some turn to rallies and protests to get the message out about unnecssary tragedies like mass shootings, war, bigotry, hunger, and the like, others go in a different direction.

Some believe it's better to step in and try to change things, like Jose Andres, who sent his World Central Kitchen team to Ukraine to feed struggling refugees and help keep them safe at the border. Others create a call to arms for involvement, like the UN's World Food Programme which asked for donations from those more fortunate to help those struggling as they did with their cause to feed the hungry. And some take smaller, yet thoughtful and just as important, actions like the Starbucks crew in Uvalde who found their own unique and touching way to not only address the recent Uvalde school shooting in their town but other tragedies that affect their employees.