The Colorful Cereal That's Sparking An Important Conversation
What do cereal and sex education have in common? Well, when it comes to sex education, there's always womb for improvement, even if it's in the form of food. Menstrual wellness company Intimina has released a new cereal in a bid to spark conversation about periods and menstrual health, according to Metro.
Intimina saw a need for this product after consulting a survey that indicated that 48% of adults are uncomfortable talking about periods, 77% don't regularly have conversations about menstruation, and 82% couldn't pinpoint the location of the uterus on the body. One of Intimina's gynecologists, Dr. Shree Datta, told Metro the discomfort surrounding period talk is worrisome. "Periods are a natural part of who we are, so it's deeply concerning to hear that so many people remain uncomfortable discussing them when they are just another part of our health," the doctor stated.
Intimina's new cereal is going viral, not only because it brings to light important topics related to menstrual health, but also because of its unique shape.
New cereal brings period talk to the breakfast table
Period health company Intimina just released a new breakfast cereal in the shape of the female reproductive system as an attempt to increase discussions about periods and menstrual health. Not to be confused with a similar fake cereal that's going viral for the same reasons, these tiny red uteruses in a box of Period Crunch are raspberry-flavored and likely pair well with your favorite milk or alternative option.
Intimina created this product as part of its Seen + Heard campaign, which has a mission to promote and normalize menstrual health. Spokesperson for the brand, Danela Zagar, says that having conversations about periods is a central part of physical and mental health (via Metro). "But because of the ongoing stigma around menstruation, period conversations remain difficult and embarrassing for people, even with loved ones," she explains.
Refinery29 cited a study of 2,000 people by Initial Washroom Hygiene, which indicated that 32% of men think discussing periods at work is "unprofessional." Additionally, 48% of women said they were uncomfortable approaching coworkers or managers about menstrual concerns. Period Crunch aims to put these topics "on the table."
To get your hands on a box of Period Crunch, you'll have to email periodcrunch@thisiscow.com.