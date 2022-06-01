The Colorful Cereal That's Sparking An Important Conversation

What do cereal and sex education have in common? Well, when it comes to sex education, there's always womb for improvement, even if it's in the form of food. Menstrual wellness company Intimina has released a new cereal in a bid to spark conversation about periods and menstrual health, according to Metro.

Intimina saw a need for this product after consulting a survey that indicated that 48% of adults are uncomfortable talking about periods, 77% don't regularly have conversations about menstruation, and 82% couldn't pinpoint the location of the uterus on the body. One of Intimina's gynecologists, Dr. Shree Datta, told Metro the discomfort surrounding period talk is worrisome. "Periods are a natural part of who we are, so it's deeply concerning to hear that so many people remain uncomfortable discussing them when they are just another part of our health," the doctor stated.

Intimina's new cereal is going viral, not only because it brings to light important topics related to menstrual health, but also because of its unique shape.