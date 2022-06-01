Insomnia Cookies' New Flavors Are Inspired By The Classic State Fair

There are a few things that state fairs are known for: rides, carnival games, baby animals, and, of course, food. Nothing quite caps off an evening at the annual state fair like munching on a big, warm funnel cake doused in powder sugar. What better way to get yourself ready to ride the Ferris wheel or those big swing rides than chowing down on some french fries and fried Twinkies? However, these are only a few of the craziest foods you'll find at fairs, which only adds to that authentic and wonderful carnival experience. But what if there was a way to enjoy those delicious funfair flavors in the comfort of your own home and in the form of, say, a cookie?

Insomnia Cookies had the same idea. In case you aren't familiar with Insomnia Cookies, this Pennsylvania-based cookie company is well-known for making wild and fantastical takes on your everyday cookie. For the Christmas season, for example, the company released a variety of holiday-themed flavors such as "Candy Cane, Spicy Hot Cocoa, and Hot Cinnamon Whiskey" (via Insomnia Cookies' website). To celebrate Spring, Insomnia released the limited-time flavors Hibiscus Berry and Lemon Poppy Seed to capture those first few notes of an arriving spring, per QSR Magazine.

But just how exactly will Insomnia Cookies capture the deep-fried tastes of the state fair in a cookie?