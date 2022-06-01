Taco Bell's Long-Awaited Mexican Pizza Is Already Out Of Stock

It's been an emotionally rocky couple of years for all of us, including loyal fans of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza. When the chain announced that the beloved menu item was being put out to pasture in fall 2020, 31% of people in a Mashed poll agreed that it was the worst decision Taco Bell has made in recent years — yes, even worse than the time they allegedly slipped horse meat into their "seasoned beef." When Taco Bell harbinger and rap sensation Doja Cat dropped a hint of Mexican Pizza's return in a 2022 Super Bowl commercial, fans were eagerly awaiting confirmation from the chain. Their needs were mercifully met in April, when T-Bell announced that it would bring back the crispy-cheesy-saucy item on May 19.

It's been a blissful week-and-a-half for Mexican Pizza lovers, but heartbreak prevails. If you were one of the poor souls who cruised through a Taco Bell drive-thru yesterday with your order confidently memorized — one Mexican Pizza, two Cinnabon Delights, and a Baja Blast, please — we don't need to tell you that the first item on your list was out for the count. Where in the world are all the Mexican Pizza ingredients? Like so many things, they're caught in the backed-up supply chain. To avoid a dreaded Popeye's chicken sandwich situation, Taco Bell took to Twitter yesterday to tell fans not to worry; its Mexican Pizza is not gone for good.