Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Free always sounds great, but in this case, you won't be able to just walk into a Burger King, grab a Whopper Jr from the kitchen, and leave. There are a few rules to claiming the free treat. According to the press release distributed by Business Wire, only those who are members of Burger King's Royal Perks club are entitled to the Whopper Jr. Plus, the burger only comes free if you spend at least $1 at your local Burger King, so don't forget to bring your wallet.

You can sign up for the chain's Royal Perks program through its app or website, and you can also claim your free burger the same way. Or, you can simply walk into a store and claim it. In addition to the free burger, Burger King is also releasing a limited-edition crown, which was created in partnership with artist Romero Britto. Customers can pick up a crown as well and even enter to win a free year of Burger King for taking a selfie with it.

Ultimately, when Burger King took its rewards program nationwide, we knew the chain was serious about maintaining loyal customers, but this free promo proves that the company wants to celebrate with those that have kept them in business for more than 60 years. In fact, this move comes after Burger King officials felt that they hadn't tapped the company's fullest potential, not putting "enough focus" on the business aspects that could perhaps help it most, per CNBC.