The Big Way Samuel Adams Is Supporting Pride Month

As of June 1, it's officially Pride Month, and Boston-based beer company Samuel Adams is delivering big and seemingly heart-felt Pride-related news (via YouTube). Pride Month began as a weeklong celebration culminating in a single march to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, the six-day protest that began on June 28, 1969, in support of what was once termed "Gay Rights" (via the Library of Congress).

Thirty years later, President Bill Clinton officially declared June to be Gay and Lesbian Pride Month. In 2011, President Barack Obama further championed the message of inclusivity by expanding the name to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month. Today, the more-streamlined Pride Month suffices to convey its inherent message, which GLAAD has characterized as a call for activism, celebration, and whatever else it might take for everyone and anyone who does not fit within the cisgender rubric to enjoy the full acceptance and equality promised to all at the birth of the United States.

In that spirit, Sam Adams has committed big bucks and untold person-hours to championing a bar culture that is safe and welcoming for all individuals, including bar staff and bar patrons, per a press release dated June 1, 2022. And that's not the only big way that Sam Adams is supporting Pride Month in 2022.