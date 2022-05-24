Samuel Adams Wants To Give You Free Beer This Summer — Here's How To Get It

Samuel Adams has been attempting to quench the wicked thirst of Bostonians since 1985, per Sam Adams' official website. Word of the Boston Lager spread quickly, and within the same year, it became the first American beer sold in Germany. It wasn't long before the brand expanded beyond the Boston Lager and created seasonal beers like Octoberfest, Winter Lager, and the famous Summer Ale. Samuel Adams Summer Ale was first released in 1995 and the recipe remained the same until 2019 when it got a little refresh (via Boston.com).

To adapt to the modern beer drinker's palate, the brand added "orange, lime, lemon peels, and lemon puree" to make a brighter version of the original recipe. One key ingredient that remains is Grains of Paradise, which give the brew a "subtle peppery spice" to contrast the citrus notes (via Samuel Adams' website). In its apparent quest for maximum refreshment, the Boston-based beer now sells a "Summer Squeeze Variety Pack," which includes the Summer Ale, Beach Session IPA, Porch Rocker, and Tropical Wheat Ale. According to a statement received by Mashed, this summer, to make sure everyone is making the most of the warm weather, Samuel Adams will buy you a beer, under a few conditions.