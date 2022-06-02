KFC Is Collaborating With Jack Harlow On A Brand-New Meal

Rapper Jack Harlow is a Kentucky native, so it only makes sense that he would be the latest celebrity to work out a partnership with chicken giant KFC. The "Come Home the Kids Miss You" performer and KFC are ready to drop the Jack Harlow Meal on June 6, available in-store, online, or via the app, says a company press release sent to Mashed.

KFC is no stranger to celebrity interactions, having shown over the years that the brand can roll with the times with ease. Many actors, such as Rob Lowe, Ray Liotta, and Reba McEntire have played the part of Colonel Sanders, the undisputed face of the company, per Entertainment Weekly. That said, it does seem like the trend is for fast-food chains to join forces with musicians these days, such as McDonald's, which has partnered with acts like Mariah Carey, Travis Scott, Saweetie, BTS and more, says Yahoo! To fill this void, KFC approached Harlow, who hails from Louisville, for a year-long deal, says Ad Age. The up-and-comer was reportedly only too happy to get into the industry, baby.