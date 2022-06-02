A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

So, why do we think a big sale might be coming to Costco soon? It all has to do with how much the store has in stock. According to The Middletown Press, Costco's inventory is up 26%. As Reuters reports, this number comes from a May 8 report and is due, in part, to Costco being a "little heavy" with its stocking of household items and small appliances.

What items might be going on sale? Costco's Memorial Day sale is offering discounts on appliances like refrigerators, ovens, washers, and dryers, as well as on mattresses, household furniture, and some tech items (via Costco). So, if we follow the Black Friday-Cyber Monday formula, we can expect some of these items to continue to be on sale. However, as The Middletown Press notes, it may be harder to project just which items will be sold through promotions and when exactly in the next few months said sales will be held. In any case — even though Costco is making changes to its membership benefits — we're eagerly awaiting its deals for when it does happen!