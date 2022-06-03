Starbucks Baristas Just Got Help With Their Unionization Push

Starbucks is continuing to make headlines for its staunch opposition to the worker-led unionization drives that have proliferated across the nation since February, and now the U.S. government is suing Starbucks for its alleged retaliation against union organizers who work at the coffee company. The lawsuit from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) came just two days after Starbucks sued the board themselves on April 20 on the grounds that union organizers were using illegal tactics to rally Starbucks employees, per CNBC.

In the ricochet lawsuit, a press release from the NLRB cites "three cases involving Starbucks retaliating against members of the union organizing committee," claiming that, "among other things," Starbucks "disciplined, suspended, and discharged one employee, constructively discharged another, and placed a third on an unpaid leave of absence after revoking recently granted accommodations." The NLRB is also accusing Starbucks of over 200 National Labor Relations Act violations, per CNBC. As of this week, Starbucks workers who have faced consequences from their employers for their unionization efforts just got an incentive to keep pushing; a $1 million union fund will "cover lost pay for baristas who go on strike," CNBC reports.