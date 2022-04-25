Why The U.S. Government Is Suing Starbucks

When Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said "there is power in numbers," per ThoughtCo, he was referencing the truism that when otherwise powerless individuals unite in the name of an ideal, their collective strength may be enough to subvert even the most trenchant tyranny. This is the essence of democracy. It's also the reason labor unions were granted the legal right to exist in 1935 and, more importantly, to compel their related employers to bargain with them in good faith on behalf of their member employees, per Workplace Fairness.

On the other hand, the power in numbers applies also to money, as Starbucks clearly understands as it leverages its own considerable numbers to fight what it seems to believe is the good fight against its employees' efforts to unionize, per Time. The company's efforts include rehiring famously anti-union two-time Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz at the same moment in history when more than 140 company-owned Starbucks locations had initiated full-on efforts to unionize (via Vice).

The coffee chain has devoted some of its money-throwing to initiating two lawsuits against Worker's United (per CNBC). It is also defending some 80 lawsuits brought by the union (per NPR). Now, Starbucks will also be drawing on its "numbers" to fight a lawsuit brought by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for its purported treatment of pro-union workers (per the NLRB).