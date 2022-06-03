White Castle Chicken Rings Can Now Be Made At Home

White Castle is primarily known for its sliders, those small hamburgers that are served with diced onions and pickles. But White Castle also has an impressive collection of sides to accompany the famous miniature hamburgers such as crinkle fries, onion rings, clam strips, and chicken rings.

Joining the likes of Burger King's Chicken Fries in a unique spin on the conventional chicken nugget, White Castle's chicken rings are admittedly something of an oddity that people are both fascinated and disturbed by. White Castle raved back in 2020 that an apparent "86% of respondents would give their friends and loved ones White Castle Chicken Rings over chicken nuggets" while NPR staff members found themselves caught in a debate whether to love or revile the deep-fried rings of poultry. Whether there are people who love them or hate them is, in the end, irrelevant, as the chicken rings have remained a staple of White Castle's menu for years and they show no signs of going away any time soon.

For those who can't resist grabbing a few rings to snack on alongside your Slider, you needn't drive all the way to White Castle to satisfy your chicken ring cravings. All you'll need to do is swing by the freezer section of your local grocery store.