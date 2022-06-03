Oreo's Firework Cookie Uses An Unusual Candy Ingredient

When you think of Oreo Cookies, what are the two main flavors that come to mind? Chances are you probably thought chocolate and vanilla crème, the original flavors of milk's favorite cookie. But Oreo isn't afraid of experimenting with its sandwiches, stepping away from the classic flavors to tread on unexplored territory.

As part of a fall tradition, Oreo releases its limited-edition candy corn flavor, which consists of orange and yellow crème between two vanilla cookies. The Impulsive Buy described the cookies as having an aroma that smelled strongly of cupcakes rather than candy corn, even noting that the cookies tasted like "sugary vanilla cupcakes with buttercream frosting." Despite the surprising and somewhat misleading flavor, the review wasn't too harsh.

Perhaps the strangest flavor released is the Kroger-exclusive Swedish Fish Oreos, which has a crimson-colored crème that supposedly tastes like the famous gummy fish. Thrillist's review of these unconventional cookies was unfavorable, noting the odd taste of "cough syrup" alongside the classic taste of Oreo chocolate.

Oreo's newest flavor also focuses on candy as an ingredient, this time using one that, depending on your tastes, might be better than Halloween candy and gummy fish.