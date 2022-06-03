Why Beyond Meat Was Just Hit With Two Lawsuits In A Week

Beyond Meat, the California-headquartered, publicly-traded plant-based meat company, was served with two separate lawsuits this week that each takes aim at its product labeling, according to a report in Food Navigator. News of the litigation comes on the heels of the company's announcement of its appointment of Kim Kardashian as its chief taste consultant, which included comments from the reality star praising the taste and health benefits of Beyond Meat's products (via Beyond Meat) — claims that appear to directly conflict with those outlined in the two complaints. Even Kardashian's Beyond Meat ad drew criticism, though she responded in a manner that proved her naysayers wrong.

According to Yahoo! Finance, one of the lawsuits, filed June 2 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California by a former supplier that manufactures plant-based and meat protein products, alleges that Beyond Meat's conduct has caused inaccurately labeled foods to be sold "throughout the supply chain." That plaintiff also filed a separate but related action alleging fraud and breach of contract, claims that will be adjudicated in a trial scheduled for September 26 in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Meanwhile, on May 31, Beyond Meat was slapped with a consumer class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Illinois, which alleges the company engaged in deceptive labeling, promotions, and marketing practices.