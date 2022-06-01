Kim Kardashian Just Responded To The Criticism Of Her Beyond Meat Ad

As the new "Chief Taste Consultant" for vegan meat manufacturer Beyond Meat, Kim Kardashian could be expected to not only know a fair bit about vegan meat substitutes, including Beyond Meat's products, but also to have a discernable and, moreover, credible opinion as to why shoppers in search of vegan meat substitutes should make Beyond Meat their bae, which is to say their before-all-others, at least as far as vegan meats go. As it turns out, while it remains unclear what Kardashian's knowledge of vegan meat substitutes might be, she does claim to like Beyond Meat's products, according to Beyond Meat's press release.

"Beyond Meat is my absolute favorite," the press release quotes Kardashian saying. "I love how all their products not only taste amazing but are also good for me and my family." Further, as she adds, her kids are obsessed. Accordingly, when Kardashian also notes that her fridge and freezer are stuffed to the gills with Beyond Meat products, one might imagine this is true — not because Beyond Meats gave her all those products, gratis, in connection with their new partnership, but, rather, because if it's Tuesday, it's Beyond Meat tacos for the West kiddies.

Nevertheless, social media isn't buying it (no pun intended). To paraphrase Twitter user @WiLD955, Kardashian's being criticized widely for "fake chewing" and, presumably, not swallowing those supposedly amazing and healthy Beyond Meat products she's seen eating in the campaign's first video ad. Naturally, Kardashian has an answer for that.