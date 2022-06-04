Twitter Is Mystified By Chipotle's Vague Code Message

Twitter can be such a bossypants know-it-all that sometimes it's kinda nice to see it mystified by something, isn't it? Luckily for burrito-lovers everywhere, Twitter's confusion often comes in the form of Chipotle, a restaurant whose Twitter channel has been mystifying social media at large since at least 2013. Back then, HuffPost was only too happy to report the summer scandal in which Chipotle's Twitter account, @ChipotleTweets, had apparently been hacked by some fast-casual sort-of-Mexican-food vigilante was all a ruse. It turns out that Chipotle itself had propagated the weird tweets — things like, "Hi sweetie, can you please pick up some lime, salt, and onions? twitter," — that fateful summer, and that the whole stunt was a PR person's idea of good marketing leading up to the company's 20th anniversary.

The world — particularly the world of Twitter — has grown decidedly more cynical since that bizarre cry for attention and one has to wonder if the faked Chipotle Twitter hack of 2013 would hold water in 2022. Then again, here we are: mired in another confusing series of tweets from @ChipotleTweets, wondering what to believe, who to trust, and whether or not to get emotionally invested in what could be another complicated publicity stunt... or simply a social media manager who fell asleep on her keyboard. Let's get into it.