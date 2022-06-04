The Real-Life Inspiration For The Gerber Baby Has Died

Ann Turner Cook was born in Connecticut in 1926 and grew up in Orlando and Tampa. At a young age, Cook learned from her mother that she was indeed the baby whose face was a trademark of Gerber products. During a 1998 interview with The Associated Press, Cook said, "If you're going to be a symbol for something, what could be more pleasant than a symbol for baby food?" Regarding the timeless illustration that has attracted consumers for decades, she added, "All babies are appealing. The reason that drawing has been so popular is the artist captured the appeal that all babies have."

Cook told Oprah Winfrey Network in 2015 that she kept her spokesbaby identity a secret when she attended college, as she believed it would be too "self-promoting" to flaunt the fact. She also viewed her stardom as Dorothy Hope Smith's achievement. "[Smith] captured an image of a happy, healthy baby, and I think that's exactly what all mothers hope that their babies will be."

The Gerber brand announced Cook's death on social media with a heartfelt tribute: "Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher, and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies," the caption reads. "We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann's family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her." Rest in peace, Ms. Cook.