What Carrot Cake Fans Should Know About This Recent Recall

If we manage to ignore the details of a carrot cake recipe and just focus on its star ingredient, we might be able to convince ourselves that we are eating a superfood for dessert. After all, people should eat more carrots, and this spiced cake does contain them. Of course, it is also topped with a sweet and rather rich cream cheese frosting that's often decorated with carrot-shaped marzipan, which doesn't sound super from a nutritional standpoint. But other ingredients can cause even bigger issues.

A typical carrot cake can contain some walnuts and raisins. But, per Bon Appétit, raisins can spur some strong emotions. Maybe they would lead to a little debate in your household if you have children or young adults who behave like children living with you. If this is you, the site recommends skipping the raisins to preserve the peace. However, skipping ingredients is not so easy if you buy the cake from a bakery. That can come with risks far worse than a person getting their dander up, especially if an allergen enters the mix when making the cake batter. Even the ingredients label won't help if that allergen is added accidentally. So if you are indeed a devotee of carrot cake and have purchased some carrot cake squares from Leonard Novelty Bakery, you may want to listen up.