The Aldi Snack Shoppers Are Comparing To Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists

One Reddit user claims that he found a nice snack at Aldi in South Carolina and recommends it to everyone who loves the cinnamon twists at Taco Bell. The snack in question is Clancy's Cinnamon Churros, and it consists of crispy sweet twists flavored with cinnamon sugar. A churro is a strip of fried dough that's rolled in cinnamon sugar and is believed that its origins are Spanish, although the snack is beloved throughout Latin America as well (via Visit Southern Spain). Churros are often served for breakfast, with a cup of coffee or hot chocolate on the side, and TasteAtlas reports that the Mexican version might be filled with dulce de leche, while the Uruguayans like to fill the churros with cheese before frying.

The bag of Cinnamon Churros that was posted on Reddit got opposing reactions, with one user saying that he "ate the whole bag on the way home," while another claims that "they changed the recipe" and the snack "never used to have so much sucralose." Nevertheless, most comments about these cinnamon-flavored treats are positive, and another Redditor concluded that "the comparison to the Taco Bell dessert is on point." If you can't find these at your local Aldi, and you'd rather pass on heading to Taco Bell, you can always make your own churros at home.