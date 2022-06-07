Aarón Sánchez On Why Whataburger Is The Best Fast Food - Exclusive

Whataburger may not exist outside of the American South, but the burger chain's limited geographic scope is more than made up for by the intense devotion of its fans, especially in its home state of Texas. Aarón Sánchez told Mashed he has had many fast food loves, but as a native of El Paso, Texas, he had to pick the burger chain for a special shout-out. As he said, "I'm a huge Whataburger fan."

According to Sánchez, "What makes Whataburger different in the true Texas way" is the chain's burger sauce. He said, "Most of the other places have that special sauce, which is basically ketchup and mayo with relish in it." Whataburger, on the other hand, uses "a mustard-based dressing. That makes a huge difference as far as flavor."

It makes sense that Sánchez, who also shouted out his love for chiles and citrus in the interview, would like a zesty condiment like mustard more than sweet burger sauce. And if he didn't pick Whataburger, well he might ended up getting burned by the brand's spicy Twitter account.

You can watch "El Sabor de Aarón" on Hogar de HGTV Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. and on Discovery Familia Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. All times are Eastern.