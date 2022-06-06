MasterChef Junior Is Taking The Show On The Road — Exclusive

"MasterChef Junior" is hitting the road again. As Broadway World reported in May 2021, "MasterChef Junior Live" started in 2019 with a tour that sold out multiple venues across the United States. In fact, it was so successful that "MasterChef Live" followed in its footsteps.

The 2022 tour will feature current contestants from the cooking series, who will travel across the country this September and October. And while the "MasterChef Junior" Season 8 winner hasn't been crowned just yet, the live show will feature the winner, as well as the season's finalist and "fan-favorite" contestant. (The Season 8 finale will air on Fox on June 23, well before the tour kicks off.)

The 90-minute "MasterChef Junior" live shows will feature in-person cooking demonstrations and challenges, right before audience members' eyes. If you've wondered how much editing goes into cooking shows and wanted to see the action first-hand, now's your chance.