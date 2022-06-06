Krispy Kreme's New Doughnuts Are Berry Delicious

Between Memorial Day cookouts, graduations, weddings, and vacations, as well as the usual day-to-day happenings, this time of year can be exceptionally busy for many people across the country. Therefore, we can't blame anyone that may have missed last week's National Doughnut Day festivities, which fell on Friday, June 3. Created by the Salvation Army in 1938, the annual food holiday celebrates all that is good about the delectable rings of fried dough that make it acceptable to eat dessert in the early hours of the morning.

This year, a number of doughnut chains commemorated the event with National Doughnut Day freebies and deals. However, if you were too busy to partake last Friday, we don't think there's any reason to wait until November's National Doughnut Day (that's right, there are two!) to honor one of the sweetest breakfasts around. Nobody will judge you for observing the holiday a few days late, and if you happen to have a Krispy Kreme in your neck of the woods, it just might be the perfect place to kick off your belated doughnut celebration. According to Business Wire, the North Carolina-based chain dropped its new "Pick of the Patch" doughnut collection today, June 6, which features an assortment of limited-edition confections inspired by the seasonal berries of summer.

The doughnut shop took to Instagram this morning to announce its newest arrivals in a post that has already garnered plenty of attention. "They look beautiful," one Instagrammer commented. We think so too.