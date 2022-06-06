Krispy Kreme's New Doughnuts Are Berry Delicious
Between Memorial Day cookouts, graduations, weddings, and vacations, as well as the usual day-to-day happenings, this time of year can be exceptionally busy for many people across the country. Therefore, we can't blame anyone that may have missed last week's National Doughnut Day festivities, which fell on Friday, June 3. Created by the Salvation Army in 1938, the annual food holiday celebrates all that is good about the delectable rings of fried dough that make it acceptable to eat dessert in the early hours of the morning.
This year, a number of doughnut chains commemorated the event with National Doughnut Day freebies and deals. However, if you were too busy to partake last Friday, we don't think there's any reason to wait until November's National Doughnut Day (that's right, there are two!) to honor one of the sweetest breakfasts around. Nobody will judge you for observing the holiday a few days late, and if you happen to have a Krispy Kreme in your neck of the woods, it just might be the perfect place to kick off your belated doughnut celebration. According to Business Wire, the North Carolina-based chain dropped its new "Pick of the Patch" doughnut collection today, June 6, which features an assortment of limited-edition confections inspired by the seasonal berries of summer.
The doughnut shop took to Instagram this morning to announce its newest arrivals in a post that has already garnered plenty of attention. "They look beautiful," one Instagrammer commented. We think so too.
Here's what's included in Krispy Kreme's new 'Pick of the Patch' lineup
If berry picking and visiting farmer's markets are some of your favorite summer activities, you may be berry excited to hear about the new "Pick of the Patch" doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme. Available at participating locations starting today through Sunday, June 26 while supplies last, the lineup includes three mouthwatering treats inspired by a few fan-favorite, fruity summer desserts, starting with the Mixed Berry Cobbler doughnut that features a mixed berry cobbler filling and topping, as well as garnishes of shortbread crumbles, brown sugar icing, and powdered sugar. The assortment also includes the new Blueberry Cheesecake doughnut, which features blueberry cheesecake filling, blueberry icing, and shortbread crumbles, while the third flavor in the collection, Strawberry Shortcake, sees a glazed Sour Cream cake doughnut go for a dip in strawberry filling before getting topped with shortbread crumbles, vanilla buttercream swirl and a drizzle of strawberry.
Not sure which one to try first? Krispy Kreme is offering all three flavors in its Berry Lover's Dozen packs. Additionally, patrons visiting their local Krispy Kreme Friday through Sunday will also be presented with a fourth option from the Pick of the Patch collection: Mixed Berry Glazed, which will debut this Friday, June 10. Bet you don't feel bad about missing National Doughnut Day last week, now, do you?