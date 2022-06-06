Blue Diamond Is Spicing Things Up With Its New Snack Flavors

Your favorite crunchy snacking brand just expanded its offerings to include new flavors with an international flair, according to a press release from the company. Blue Diamond Almonds had a bountiful repertoire of flavor options to begin with, but these new additions take the simple nut to a new level.

Almonds, nutritious as they are, may not sound like the most thrilling snacking option, but the Blue Diamond flavors that are out there try to deliver a major punch to your taste buds. If you're looking for a healthy way to eat chocolate, look no further than the Dark Chocolate Cocoa Dusted Almonds. Craving a spicy snack? Try the Ghost Pepper Almonds. And, for the purist, opt for the lightly salted or honey roast option.

Blue Diamond recently brought four new flavors to grocery store shelves that brand officials are sure will satisfy a need for "global flavors tied with savory sweetness."