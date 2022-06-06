Blue Diamond Is Spicing Things Up With Its New Snack Flavors
Your favorite crunchy snacking brand just expanded its offerings to include new flavors with an international flair, according to a press release from the company. Blue Diamond Almonds had a bountiful repertoire of flavor options to begin with, but these new additions take the simple nut to a new level.
Almonds, nutritious as they are, may not sound like the most thrilling snacking option, but the Blue Diamond flavors that are out there try to deliver a major punch to your taste buds. If you're looking for a healthy way to eat chocolate, look no further than the Dark Chocolate Cocoa Dusted Almonds. Craving a spicy snack? Try the Ghost Pepper Almonds. And, for the purist, opt for the lightly salted or honey roast option.
Blue Diamond recently brought four new flavors to grocery store shelves that brand officials are sure will satisfy a need for "global flavors tied with savory sweetness."
New Blue Diamond varieties pack powerful international flavors
Blue Diamond just released four new almond flavors to add to their list of options, according to a press release. The first, Elote — Mexican-Style Street Corn Almonds, consolidates the zesty, smokey, cheesy, and sweet flavor of this traditional Mexican street food into a crunchy bite. They include notes of lime, grilled corn, cheese, and chili pepper. The second new batch of almonds, Korean BBQ Almonds, deliver sweet and spicy flavors. They consist of soy, garlic, and gochujang to create a crunchy and flavorful snacking option.
The other two new varieties released by the company are included in the Blue Diamond Mash Ups collection, bringing together multiple strong flavors into one single nut. Both the Cinnamon and Maple Almonds and Dark Chocolate Chili Pepper Almonds bring sweet and spicy together for a winning combination.
Blue Diamond is the world's leading processor of almonds, according to Business Wire.