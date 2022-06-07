Michael Symon Just Lit A Fire About BBQ Methods On Twitter

Summer is grilling season, and that means barbecue. Or does it? There are a lot of myths about barbecue that can be tricky to sort through, and because so many people feel so passionately about different methods of BBQ, discussions about what is or isn't "really" barbecue can get heated fast. That's what recently happened on Twitter, when Food Network chef Michael Symon asked his fans a simple question about ribs. He noted that in BBQ competitions, ribs that fall off the bone are considered overcooked, but that many people actually like their ribs better that way. Then, he bravely asked his Twitter audience what they preferred.

You may know Symon from his appearance on "BBQ Brawl," a barbecue competition show where he goes head to head against Bobby Flay. The chef does seem to be an expert in the field, but not everyone was convinced. "Not true!" one Twitter user wrote back, who shared that their parents each made good barbecue, "But neither included smoking the meat." This generated a lot of conversation in the replies, including a direct response from Symon himself.