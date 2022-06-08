There's Now An Entire Website Dedicated To The #DariusCrooks Drama

Times sure have changed for Darius "Cooks" Williams. Back in 2011 celebrity chef Sunny Anderson had him on her beloved show, "The Kitchen," but these days she's tweeting out a website to her many thousands of followers that details the complaints against the embattled chef.

Per her Twitter account, Anderson has clearly had enough of Williams's antics, which have since generated their own amusing hashtag, #dariuscrooks. In a recent tweet, the normally happy-go-lucky Anderson posts, "Please use this link to learn about and read up on Darius Williams aka Darius Cooks aka #DariusCrooks," and then provides the web address to the site.

Described as a "culinary entrepreneur" by Black Enterprise, the Williams controversy stems from the chef allegedly leaving a lot of people very unhappy since they paid money for products (cookbooks, accessories, etc.), tickets to events, or both, and got nothing in return. As a result, the Better Business Bureau of Metro Atlanta has issued a warning to Williams because the agency has received more than 100 complaints from dissatisfied consumers (per Black Enterprise). His company, DariusCooks, LLC currently sports an unfavorable "F" rating because customer complaints have gone unanswered. Cue, the enterprising people of the internet, determined to take matters into their own hands.