The Disturbing Reason A California McDonald's Just Closed

When you crave McDonald's, nothing else will do. Whether your taste buds are hollering for an impossible-to-eat-tidily Big Mac, the daintier Filet-o-Fish, or the refreshing Vanilla Chai Frappe, these yearnings can only be satisfied by the authentic dishes found under the golden arches.

It's hard not to let your hankerings show you who's boss by loading the kids into the car, and making the trek to the home of Ronald McDonald and your favorite fries. When you pull up, however, you're surprised by the lack of cars in the parking lot. Oh well, finding a space has never been this easy. It is not until you put your hand on the door handle and give it a firm but non-responsive yank that you spot the sign. Your McDonald's, the one on Academy Avenue in Sanger, California, is closed for maintenance (via Fresno Bee), and your dinner plans are crushed.

Why, oh why is this location closed? And how will you ever satisfy these nagging taste buds? Odds are that when you find out why this McDonald's location isn't open, your hunger will no longer be a problem. And, if you still crave your Mickey D's, you may want to watch what this restaurant's employees have caught on video.