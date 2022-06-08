Tim Hortons' New Restaurant Concept Is All About Convenience

You will likely never encounter a Canadian who is unfamiliar with Tim Hortons restaurants. Yes, this icon hailing from the Great White North that bears the name of a former hockey player and spawned the terms "Timbit" and "Double double" is as Canadian as hockey, beavers, and Justin Bieber. Boasting perennially popular products like the Iced Capp, Fruit Explosion muffins, Smile Cookies, their in-demand coffee, and a bevy of assorted donuts, Tim Hortons has established itself beyond the 49th parallel and, according to the brand's website, now boasts 550 Tim Hortons locations across the United States.

In fact, a press release from the company mentions plans to open over 300 locations in India during the next decade, starting with a restaurant in New Delhi. And, notably, it goes on to say they already have outlets in "Mexico, Spain, the UK, the Middle East, China, Thailand, and the Philippines." That's a whole lot of "Timmie's." The restaurant that changed Canadian culture is also introducing some major changes right here in America — and they might just surprise you.