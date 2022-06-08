Why GrubHub Share Prices Have Tanked In 2022

You might think Grubhub's shareholders would have been delighted when earlier this week, CNBC reported that shares of its parent company, Just Eat Takeaway, rose 12%. Unfortunately, it's not so much a win for investors as it is a slight respite from a massive overall decline in Just Eat Takeaway's share price. This 12% uptick, which is already trending downward, hardly makes an impact when you take into consideration that the company has had steadily declining share prices since October 2020, per Yahoo Finance. Shares have been trading today (June 8) in the vicinity of $21 to $23, whereas at the start of 2022, shares were trading at close to $50, and throughout October 2020, they were trading at no less than $100.

Then, there's the potentially sobering fact that share prices only began emerging from their five-year low of $17.82 after Just Eat Takeaway announced in late April that it was seeking to unload all or some of its interest in Grubhub, per CNBC. You see, Grubhub has been an overall disappointment to its shareholders since Just Eat, a Dutch company and one of the largest food delivery companies in the world, acquired the delivery app for $7.3 billion. The transaction took place in 2020, with the upshot being that Grubhub shareholders would now be shareholders of its parent company. Spoiler alert: It didn't take long for remorse to set in. But that's just one reason Grubhub's shares have been tanking throughout 2022.