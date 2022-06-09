The One Cooking Method TikToker Nick DiGiovanni Can't Get Enough Of - Exclusive

If you haven't heard of sous vide, get ready for your mind to be blown. This long-cooking method places food into a vacuum sealing bag and then submerges that bag into warm water. Meat and fish are commonly used with this method, as it's a gentle cooking process that leaves food tender.

Nick DiGiovanni explained, "One thing about sous vide is people actually have no idea how many applications there are. You can make a crazy number of things with sous vide, but I look at it as something to use for, to be honest, being a little bit lazy and making the food do the work for you." The content creator advises not to keep the food too close to the seal, as it can spill easily.

DiGiovanni continued, "You can take a ton of salmon, throw a giant dinner party, throw all the vacuum sealed sous vide salmon portions into a giant water bath, and then make some massive meal." FoodSaver produces vacuum sealing bags that are perfect for sous vide, as Nick describes this method as "second nature" for him. According to a press release sent to Mashed, Nick's upcoming recipes include on-the-go breakfast egg bites, lemon-and-mint-infused watermelon, chimichurri-marinated skirt steak, miso-marinated cod, sous vide chicken legs, and peach cobbler. Are you drooling yet?

