TikToker Nick DiGiovanni Reveals His Upcoming Recipes With FoodSaver - Exclusive Interview

Since you mentioned teaching and the sous vide method, are there any tips or special tricks that you use when you approach that method [sous vide] that you could share?

One thing about sous vide is people actually have no idea how many applications there are. You can make a crazy number of things with sous vide, but I look at it as something to use for, to be honest, being a little bit lazy and making the food do the work for you ... you can take a ton of salmon, throw a giant dinner party, throw all the vacuum sealed sous vide salmon portions into a giant water bath, and then make some massive meal. You really didn't do much. It maybe takes you 10, 15 minutes of vacuum sealing and maybe marinating the salmon, putting it in the sous vide bags, and then it's really done.

That's a really cool thing. It is knowing how to utilize the ease of it all. There's tiny little tips and tricks you learn along the way, like not keeping the food too close to the seal, because I have had a lot of things spill on me with trying to do sous vide and vacuum sealing in general. Honestly, it's one of those things that the more you practice it, the easier it is. It's second nature.

You mentioned a few different foods that you could use with that method. Would you be able to give any hints as to what new recipes your followers can expect with your upcoming partnership with FoodSaver?

I'll give one little hint. I'm very coastal and seafood inspired. There's a really, really fun recipe on that front there, but anytime you can expect recipes from me, they're going to be creative and fun. A classic dish that we all know and love with a couple slight twists is usually what I go for.

WWhat inspires you to partner up with other food creators? I know you've filmed with @cookingwithlynja and Luca who's (@itsqcp), or with brands like FoodSavers. What is your thought process behind that?

The way I partner with creators is the same mindset that I have when partnering with brands. If I align with what they do and who they are, then I love to partner with them. I definitely have a great back and forth with Linda and a number of other creators, like you mentioned. In fact, we just attempted another Guinness world record the other day together. It was really fun. I've never really thought about it in that way, but now that you say it, it makes me think. I do try to be really strict about working with people that I genuinely and truly align with.

I love collaborations in general. I feel like it's a fun way to ... It's hard. Ideas can get a little bit stagnant at times, and you can get stuck in a box of not really knowing where to go if you've made so many recipes. I've made hundreds and hundreds of videos, so it's actually really nice to partner with someone or something new because it makes you think outside the box. With FoodSaver, I was thinking more specifically about sous vide, marinating, preserving, freezing, all things that maybe I'm not thinking of every day when I'm trying to think of recipe ideas too. Then, when I collab with a different creator, they have totally different techniques, totally different styles. It really helps a lot to think of new ideas.