Why You Might Have A Hard Time Finding Sriracha Right Now

For the hot sauce lovers among us, a bottle of sriracha can be just as essential to the kitchen table as salt and pepper. The condiment, made popular by Huy Fong Foods, has a place in just about every dish, from roasted vegetables to peanut butter sandwiches, as well as more traditional Thai recipes you'd find in Si Racha, the coastal town in southeast Thailand that played host to its invention almost a century ago (via Thrillist).

The product has been unwaveringly popular since word of its existence reached the States in the early 2010s, triggering the occasional shortage due to high demand. According to Eater, it takes approximately 100,000,000 pounds of red jalapeño-hybrid chili peppers (which give the condiment its signature spicy sweetness) to produce a year's supply of the stuff. Unfortunately, the Huy Fong factory is a little backed up at the moment. Here's what's going on.