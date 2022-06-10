Yogurtland's Summery New Flavor Is Only Available Online

Although frozen yogurt may never see the popularity that it had in 2012 again, froyo is not dead, at least not according to Yogurtland CEO Phillip Chang. Yogurtland's first location opened in 2006 in Fullerton, California, making the brand one of the first to provide self-serve frozen yogurt service in a style that has been copied across the nation and even internationally (via Yogurtland's official website). Now, the brand has over 250 locations, mainly in the U.S., but a few around the globe.

The froyo trend-setter has managed to stay relevant by releasing new flavors and products every year. To keep up with trends and customer preferences, the brand has added plant-based flavors and healthier alternatives like "fruit bowl fusions" and acai bowls. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Chang largely credits the brand's success to the research and development team that creates new flavors at a rapid pace, approximately 24 per year. This year, just in time for summer, Yogurtland has released refreshing new flavors with a tropical twist, and one of them is only available online.