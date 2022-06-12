Michael Symon's Summer Cocktail Brings The Thunder

In the immortal words of AC/DC: "Thunder, thunder, thunder, thunder." The rolling, raucous rumbles of thunderstorms are emblematic of the summer season to many, with soaring heat clashing hard against the humidity of an incoming rain to create an electrifying show of lightning strikes and booming thunder. A summer monsoon or thunderstorm can be a thrilling thing, giving a parched landscape a proper lashing of rain and an exciting example of the power of Mother Nature.

Some might say a cocktail can achieve the same thing or at least as close to it as a couple of ounces of alcohol and the right blend of mixers can get. Cocktails, as Spruce Eats points out, are meant to be a "stimulating" blend of spirits (distilled liquor), sugar, water, and bitters; often served with ice, or at least ice-cold, to refresh the spirits within. And this summer, Food Network chef and barbecue brawler Michael Symon is putting the thunder back into the traditional cocktail. "He's the classic American guy's guy," pal and sometimes-adversary Bobby Flay said of Symon, explaining that the two can't even play a round of golf together without bets being laid and "bragging rights" being on the line (via People). And when you put someone that competitive behind the bar, you better believe that the cocktails coming your way will put their money (and best ingredients) where your mouth is.