What Giada De Laurentiis Really Thinks About TikTok's 'Healthy Coke' Challenge

Giada De Laurentiis is an expert at making craveable Italian-style pasta dishes. From her popular baked rigatoni with sausage recipe to her cheese-smothered baked penne with roasted vegetables, she hardly misses. But when she decided to take on a viral TikTok challenge, her fans weren't so sure about her decision.

Social media user @mandyvjones started the popular trend after saying that her pilates instructor makes a "healthy alternative to Coke" by just adding some balsamic vinegar to sparkling water. The TikToker claims that after you mix the two together, the concoction tastes exactly like the beloved beverage.

So naturally, food enthusiasts like De Laurentiis have been intrigued to give the unique pairing a try. The celebrity chef posted a TikTok with her recreating a version of the drink using balsamic vinegar and mixing it with San Pellegrino sparkling water. After she mixes it together with a gold spoon, she takes a sip, and exclaims, "It's really good! I think it has to do with what type of balsamic vinegar you use." However, not everyone seems to agree with her.