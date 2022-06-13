What Giada De Laurentiis Really Thinks About TikTok's 'Healthy Coke' Challenge
Giada De Laurentiis is an expert at making craveable Italian-style pasta dishes. From her popular baked rigatoni with sausage recipe to her cheese-smothered baked penne with roasted vegetables, she hardly misses. But when she decided to take on a viral TikTok challenge, her fans weren't so sure about her decision.
Social media user @mandyvjones started the popular trend after saying that her pilates instructor makes a "healthy alternative to Coke" by just adding some balsamic vinegar to sparkling water. The TikToker claims that after you mix the two together, the concoction tastes exactly like the beloved beverage.
So naturally, food enthusiasts like De Laurentiis have been intrigued to give the unique pairing a try. The celebrity chef posted a TikTok with her recreating a version of the drink using balsamic vinegar and mixing it with San Pellegrino sparkling water. After she mixes it together with a gold spoon, she takes a sip, and exclaims, "It's really good! I think it has to do with what type of balsamic vinegar you use." However, not everyone seems to agree with her.
The unusual drink recipe has gotten mixed reviews
After Giada De Laurentiis takes a sip of the strange liquid refreshment in her TikTok video, she asks her boyfriend, Shane Farley, if he'd also like to give it a try. He reluctantly says he will, but that he's going to be very honest. He takes a sip and looks a bit stunned and says, "I don't know about this." Then the famous cook reiterates how much she likes it and thinks it tastes like cherry sparkling soda, while you can see Farley in the background giving a thumbs down, clearly indicating that he's not a fan.
Social media users took to the comment section to also weigh in on the faux Coke drink with one writing, "I tried it today... It's NOT like soda. It's definitely vinegar with soda water. That being said, it's not horrible." Another added, "I'm with Shane! I didn't like it but I used berry flavor." Others pointed out that it depends on which type of balsamic vinaigrette and sparkling water you decide to use.
Either way, it looks like this viral trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon.