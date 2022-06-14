Russia's Tasty Has Different Names But The Same McDonald's Flavors

While most Americans have never known a world where the golden arches, the Big Mac, and Ronald McDonald didn't exist, Russia's relationship with this cultural icon has been much shorter. The first Soviet McDonald's opened its doors in Moscow in 1990 as the Iron Curtain prepared to fall (via CNBC). And when it came to America's beloved burger joint, the Russians fell in love at first sight.

When this flagship store initially welcomed customers, some waited in line for as long as 90 minutes. In a country that had become accustomed to poor service and less-than-pristine conditions, patrons were impressed by this place where people smiled and food was plentiful, recalls CNN Business. While a meal at this new eatery did not come cheap — equating to a half day's income for many — people continued to queue in crowds.

Fast-forward to 2022 and McDonald's no longer has a presence in Russia. A McDonald's statement in May read, "The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald's to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable." After selling its holdings to a franchisee who operated 25 Siberian McDonald's, a new version of this eatery is open. But is it really a viable replacement for the golden arches?