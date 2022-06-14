The Viral Challenge That Has People Slapping Each Other With Food

Tortillas make a perfect vessel for tacos, quesadillas, wraps, and a variety of other delicious meals. A new trend on TikTok, however, has established this ingredient as a comedic tool. For this challenge, users of the popular video app are slapping their friends in the face with tortillas, and it's definitely worth watching if you need a good laugh.

FoodBeast reports that challengers compete by filling their mouths with water and playing a round of Rock, Paper, Scissors. The winner gets to slap the other person in the face with a tortilla with the goal of causing them to spit out their water. The first person to spit loses.

Hundreds of videos of this challenge have circulated on the app, and the comment sections are full of laughing emojis and people excited to try the trend themselves. "I'm dying...this win's the internet today," said one commenter. On another video, someone wrote "THIS IS HYSTERICAL." Some of these TikToks have garnered more than one million views. On one post from a couple that seems to be a husband and wife squaring off in the Tortilla challenge, someone wrote, "She took out 25 years of anger in that one slap." Another video features a group of people trying to stay silent while they complete the challenge in the library. "I watch it 20x i laughed so much at the end...it kills me," a viewer commented.

These videos beg the question, who would you slap with a tortilla for the sake of entertainment?