The Most Popular TikTok Food Trends All Have One Thing In Common
If you're a foodie and scrolling through social media, you're sure to find plenty of restaurant recommendations, perfectly laid out plates, and lots of recipe ideas. For the past couple of years, creators on TikTok have been trying out all sorts of food trends. In 2020, you may have seen videos of whipped coffee on your For Your Page, and some TikTok hacks might change the way you've made food your whole life, like this hack for making mashed potatoes.
Specialty Food rounded up the top 10 TikTok food trends, and in order, the list is cloud bread, whipped/dalgona coffee, pancake cereal, feta pasta, nature's cereal, ice cream cake, baked oats, hot chocolate bombs, fufu, and birria tacos. Even if you haven't been on TikTok, there's a chance you've stumbled upon one of these recipes, but have you spotted the similarity between the most popular dishes circulating around the social media app?
The top TikTok food trends are all vegetarian
Specialty Food points out that out of the top 10 TikTok food trends, there's only one that includes meat, which is birria tacos. The rest of the recipes don't have any meat, and for those with a sweet tooth, these recipes are worth checking out, like pancake cereal, ice cream cake, and hot chocolate bombs.
These TikTok food trends can also be vegan-friendly. Lizzo often posts TikToks of her vegan recipes, and the musical artist reviewed nature's cereal, which is a variety of fruits like pomegranate seeds and berries in coconut water. By using vegan feta, the feta pasta recipe with roasted tomatoes and plenty of olive oil is also free of any meat or animal products.
Which of these TikTok food trends did you like the best, and which one will you try next? There are still plenty of trends and hacks that are missing from this list, and the 13 biggest TikTok recipes in 2021 include snacks like air fryer pasta chips and quick breakfasts like pesto eggs.