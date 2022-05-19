The Most Popular TikTok Food Trends All Have One Thing In Common

Specialty Food points out that out of the top 10 TikTok food trends, there's only one that includes meat, which is birria tacos. The rest of the recipes don't have any meat, and for those with a sweet tooth, these recipes are worth checking out, like pancake cereal, ice cream cake, and hot chocolate bombs.

These TikTok food trends can also be vegan-friendly. Lizzo often posts TikToks of her vegan recipes, and the musical artist reviewed nature's cereal, which is a variety of fruits like pomegranate seeds and berries in coconut water. By using vegan feta, the feta pasta recipe with roasted tomatoes and plenty of olive oil is also free of any meat or animal products.

Which of these TikTok food trends did you like the best, and which one will you try next? There are still plenty of trends and hacks that are missing from this list, and the 13 biggest TikTok recipes in 2021 include snacks like air fryer pasta chips and quick breakfasts like pesto eggs.