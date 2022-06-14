Airbnb Just Uncorked The Ultimate Wine Lovers' Getaway

Are you a wine aficionado and frequent winery visitor? If so, keep reading, because with one of Airbnb's latest upgrades, you could find yourself closer to the grapes than ever before. In May, Food & Wine reported that the company had unveiled a new way to search for lodging destinations on the website and app using a system called "Airbnb Categories." These 50 categories include unconventional dwellings like castles, windmills, and houseboats, all designed to give Airbnbers the chance to "discover places they wouldn't have known to search for."

One of the categories bound for popularity is the vineyards category. There are currently over 100,000 Airbnb lodgings from around the world set on actual vineyards. Per The Drinks Business, vineyard vacations are in demand — in 2021, Airbnb stays on vineyards in the UK raked in £35 million in revenue, a number attributed partially to the return of the public's willingness to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.