Twitter Is Predicting The Newest Oreo Limited-Edition Flavor

Is there anything more classic than Oreo cookies? The best-selling cookie of the 20th century, The Daily Meal reports that the dunkable treat made its debut in 1912. Not only does that make Oreos more than 100 years old, but it also means that they've been around since before the origin of chocolate chip cookies, which The Sugar Association says weren't created until the late 1930s.

Traditionally, Oreos were offered in a single flavor variety featuring two chocolate wafer cookies with a thin layer of vanilla creme in between. However, when the company celebrated the big 1-0-0 with the release of Birthday Cake Oreos in 2012, more variations have emerged. In the years since, People reported that there have been over 65 versions of the sweet snack introduced to the market and in just a few days, the lineup is going to be expanding once again.

On Tuesday, June 14, the official Oreo account shared a tweet teasing its latest creation, which will be officially revealed tomorrow afternoon. "Get a scoop of this. We're announcing a new limited-edition OREO Cookie flavor on our TikTok @theoreoofficial tomorrow at 12pm ET!" the company captioned a photo of a golden Oreo wafer cookie with a grid-like pattern printed on it. "Any guesses?" the brand asked, adding a string of emoji consisting of white, pink, and brown hearts at the end of the tweet.