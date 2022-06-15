Why You May See Subway In A Vending Machine Soon

Sometimes it seems like no matter where we go, we're within walking distance of a Subway restaurant. In fact, the sandwich chain's franchises are so densely peppered throughout the U.S. that comedian John Oliver just called out Subway about its business practices, arguing that the huge number of locations makes it hard for franchise operators to actually make a living.

In 2017, Subway was the largest restaurant chain in the world — with more locations than McDonald's, per CNBC — but apparently it isn't done expanding yet. The brand is currently focusing on broadening its "grab and go" strategy, according to Restaurant Business. So far, this has been tested in several different ways. At Love's Travel Stops, for example, customers can buy pre-made Subway sandwiches from coolers in the overnight hours when the actual restaurants are closed. Now, the company wants to make its pre-made sandwiches available in airports, convenience stores, and other locations where people on the go might need a quick meal. How will the chain do it? By trying out the humble vending machine.