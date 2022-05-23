Why John Oliver Just Called Out Subway

In the "Last Week Tonight" episode in question, John Oliver first compiled several news clips about other issues Subway has faced in recent years, from lawsuits over Subway's tuna sandwiches and claims its bread isn't really bread, to legal action taken because the chain's footlong subs were found to not be a full foot in length. But according to Oliver, Subway has some even more serious issues to face.

So what exactly is the problem? According to Oliver, Subway is basically allowing people to open too many franchise locations. When there are too many Subways in one area, each location starts to cannibalize the others' sales, and eventually, the company is left with failing franchises that end up having to close, and former employers who are now without work. It's not a small number, either — according to Oliver, the chain has had to close thousands of locations. To make his point about the chain's self-cannibalizing franchise plan, Oliver presented the studio audience with a platter of Subway sandwiches purchased from 10 different franchise locations — all within one mile of the studio address. In a Reddit post about the episode, one former employee agreed with Oliver's take on the issue. "I worked at Subway for a number of years and it really is terrible," they said. "The only people who do well are those who can afford to own SEVERAL stores." Otherwise, apparently it's just not worth the bread.