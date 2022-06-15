Oreo's Newest Cookie Flavor Is Inspired By Cool Summer Treats

When you picture snacks for summer, you probably first think of cooling treats like fresh slices of watermelon, cones from the ice cream truck, or the many flavors of Slurpee. But with too many ice-cold summer snacks, you'll end up with a head freeze. There are plenty of other iconic summer foods to get you in the mood for sprinklers, barbeques, and beach days. Plus, our favorite snack brands are always ready to drum up a new flavor for the summer months. In the coming months, when you're going to the grocery store to pick up something to bring to the next social gathering, you'll have the option of a brand-new flavor of Oreos to bring to the table.

Oreo cookies have announced a limited edition summer twist on the classic black-and-white sandwich cookie. Oreo began introducing special limited-edition flavors after their 100th anniversary in 2012 when they had a special Birthday Cake cookie to celebrate their centennial. Since then, according to People, they've released 65 limited-edition flavors, such as Gingerbread for the Holidays, Easter Egg, and Tiramisu (via The Impulsive Buy). Oreo loves to play around with its fans on social media, teasing upcoming flavors. On June 14th, they tweeted that there would be a flavor announcement on Tiktok the next day.