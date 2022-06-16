Why Starbucks Is Being Accused Of Threatening Trans Employees' Rights

In 2021, a Reddit user aksed trans employees what it's really like to work at Starbucks. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with one employee pointing out that Starbucks' healthcare plan covers gender confirmation surgery. In fact, this coverage goes all the way back to 2012, as Starbucks notes on its website. Now, however, some trans Starbucks employees are concerned these salad days may soon be coming to an end.

According to Bloomberg, trans Starbucks employees from several states allege their managers warned them that should their store vote to unionize, they may see their transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits vanish. In addition, employees from an Oklahoma Starbucks store that is in the process of moving toward a vote on whether to unionize, have expressed concerns that even if such benefits were to remain in place as a technical matter, they would be constructively deprived of them if their managers were to drop their scheduled hours below the requisite threshold to qualify for healthcare benefits — presumably in retaliation for having voted to unionize.

In connection with these concerns, Workers United recently filed two lawsuits against Starbucks with the National Labor Relations Board, the independent agency of the federal government charged with enforcing the National Labor Relations Act. One relates to the aforementioned Oklahoma store; the other to a store in Kansas. Both lawsuits allege Starbucks violated the Act by threatening trans employees with a loss of health benefits in the event their stores unionize.