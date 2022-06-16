Higher Prices Aren't Curbing Diners' Hunger To Eat Out

Grocery prices are higher than ever before thanks to this little thing known as inflation, but the high cost of food doesn't seem to be keeping people out of restaurants. According to Restaurant Business, a Yelp state of the industry report said that there was a 107% uptick in searches for reservations in the first quarter of 2022 despite the fact that spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was still very much an issue during the time frame.

In fact, it seems many people at that point were very much "over it," as indoor dining searches skyrocketed a stunning 6,360% compared to Q1 2020, when the world was in the throes of the pandemic. However, interest in outdoor dining doesn't seem to be waning, as searches for those specifications were up by more than 1,000%.

Interest in restaurant eating wasn't the only thing that indicated change, however. The overall experience has taken on something of a shift — and it could be related to overall prices.